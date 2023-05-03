Lucknow Super Giants reached 125/7 after 19.2 overs after being invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings before rain washed the remainder of the match out.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check out some photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Ridersand Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens, where CSK emerged victorious by 49 runs.
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Lucknow Super Giants were racing away to victory at one stage against Gujarat Titans before throwing it all away in baffling manner.