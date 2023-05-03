Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: LSG fight back against CSK before rain plays spoilsport

Lucknow Super Giants reached 125/7 after 19.2 overs after being invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings before rain washed the remainder of the match out.

IPL 2023: LSG fight back against CSK before rain plays spoilsport
The giant screen at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow confirms the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings getting abandoned. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni chats with commentator Danny Morrison during toss in the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Moeen Ali celebrates with teammates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants opener Manan Vohra. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants’ Ayush Badoni plays a shot during their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow. AP
The ground staff at the Ekana Cricket Stadium bring the covers out after rain makes its way back during the final over of the Lucknow Super Giants innings in their match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Related Articles

Watch: MS Dhoni comes up with cheeky response after Danny Morrison hints at IPL farewell during LSG-CSK clash

Watch: Jonty Rhodes helps ground staff bring covers out in heartwarming moment during LSG-CSK clash

Updated Date: May 03, 2023 22:50:53 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Dominant CSK outsmart KKR in Eden Gardens to go top of points table
Photos

IPL 2023: Dominant CSK outsmart KKR in Eden Gardens to go top of points table

Check out some photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Ridersand Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens, where CSK emerged victorious by 49 runs.

IPL 2023: RCB get the better of LSG in low-scoring affair in Lucknow
Photos

IPL 2023: RCB get the better of LSG in low-scoring affair in Lucknow

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans snatch win from Lucknow Super Giants in thriller
Photos

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans snatch win from Lucknow Super Giants in thriller

Lucknow Super Giants were racing away to victory at one stage against Gujarat Titans before throwing it all away in baffling manner.