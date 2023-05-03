IPL 2023: LSG fight back against CSK before rain plays spoilsport

Lucknow Super Giants reached 125/7 after 19.2 overs after being invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings before rain washed the remainder of the match out.

FirstCricket Staff

May 3rd, 2023

22:50:53 IST

