With all teams having played at least one match in the IPL 2023 season, it has given the experts a brief look at what each team’s positives and negatives are. Early days but each team’s strategy and plans have been highlighted to a certain degree.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings all have two points on the board. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad all lost their openers. LSG and CSK are the only teams to have played two matches going into Match 7 between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans.

Experts on Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of the IPL, made their early call on which two teams will top the league stage.

A look at the predictions made:

David Hussey: “RR and LSG to are looking to finish as the top two teams at the end of the league stage.”

Jacques Kallis: “I think RR and DC have it in them to finish as the top two teams in IPL 2023”

Daren Ganga: “RCB and GT according to me will end up finishing as the top-two teams in this season.”

Tom Moody: “Early stages but LSG and RR look like the teams to beat. They can be the top two teams in the group stage.”

Aaron Finch: “I think Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will end up finishing as the top two teams. They again seem very strong teams.”

S Sreesanth: “LSG and RCB are the two teams I am going to back them to end the league stage as top two.”

Deep Dasgupta: “RCB and GT, these two teams can finish as the top two teams in IPL.”

Sanjay Manjrekar: “Sanju Samson’s Royals and Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers look like a great side. They can finish as the top two teams.”

Sandeep Patil: “RCB and GT will be the top two teams in IPL.”

Mithali Raj: “Lucknow and Rajasthan – these two teams are looking very strong. They can finish in the top position.”

Irfan Pathan: “Bangalore and Rajasthan have started strongly and looked a very balanced side. They should finish in the top two in the league stage.”

Mohammed Kaif: “Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish as the top two sides.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.