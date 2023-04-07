IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thump Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore out for 123 after setting them a challenging 205 to win to collect their first win of the season.

FirstCricket Staff

April 7th, 2023

0:16:48 IST

