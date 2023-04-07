Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders thump Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore out for 123 after setting them a challenging 205 to win to collect their first win of the season.

KKR leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers with a match-winning haul of 4/15 against RCB at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics
A general view of the Eden Gardens ahead of the start of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash. Sportzpics
RCB pacer David Willey celebrates after dismissing KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics
KKR opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL half-century during the match against RCB at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics
KKR’s Shardul Thakur raises his bat and is congratulated by batting partner Rinku Singh after bringing up his maiden IPL fifty in just 20 deliveries. Sportzpics
Debutant Suyash Sharma grabbed figures of 3/30 after being brought in as an Impact Player by KKR during their match against RCB in Kolkata. Sportzpics
Varun Chakravarthy pulls off a fine catch off his own bowling to seal an 81-run victory for KKR over RCB at the Eden Gardens. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 07, 2023 00:16:48 IST

