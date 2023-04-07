Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Royal Challengers Bangalore out for 123 after setting them a challenging 205 to win to collect their first win of the season.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Both Gayle and Kohli spent several seasons together at the IPL, dominating the rival bowlers and entertaining the crowd at their home base, Chinnaswamy Stadium, with as many as 10-century partnerships
Punjab Kings (PBKS) kick off their IPL 2023 game against Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR) on Saturday at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.
IPL 2023 squads: Here's the updated list for 10 teams with the latest replacements and injury