IPL 2023: Kohli, du Plessis guide RCB to eight-wicket win over SRH

Virat Kohli smashed his first hundred in the IPL in four years and stitched a 172-run opening partnership with Faf du Plessis to setup a comfortable eight-wicket win for Royal Challengers Bangalore over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

FirstCricket Staff

May 19th, 2023

0:43:52 IST

