IPL 2023: KKR hold their nerve to defeat SRH in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad fell just short of the 172-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders despite being in the driver's seat for the most part.

FirstCricket Staff

May 5th, 2023

1:12:10 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.