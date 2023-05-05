IPL 2023: KKR hold their nerve to defeat SRH in Hyderabad
Sunrisers Hyderabad fell just short of the 172-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders despite being in the driver's seat for the most part.
FirstCricket Staff
May 5th, 2023
1:12:10 IST
Varun Chakravarthy bowled a heroic final over when the Sunrisers Hyderabad needed nine to win off six to bowl Kolkata Knight Riders to a five-run victory. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Kartik Tyagi reacts after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Jason Roy during Match 47 of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana chipped in with a valuable 42 off 31 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram pulls off a superb catch to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana off his own bowling during Match 47 of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Marco Jansen was the pick of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers with figures of 2/24 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell produces a superb catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen contributed with 36 off 20 balls and stitched a 70-run partnership with skipper Aiden Markram that revived Sunrisers Hyderabad’s hopes
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram set the chase up nicely with a run-a-ball 40, but couldn’t see his side through till the end. Sportzpics
