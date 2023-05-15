Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: KKR defeat CSK by six wickets at Chepauk to keep playoff hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Chennai Super Kings to a modest 144/6 before chasing the target down with six wickets and nine balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and No 3 batter Ajinkya Rahane in action against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders off-spinner Sunil Narine celebrates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings counterpart Moeen Ali. Sportzpics
Shivam Dube top-scored for the Chennai Super Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar pushed Kolkata Knight Riders on the backfoot with a three-wicket burst in the powerplay. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana bats against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, 14 May. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana celebrates after completing his half-century during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Sportzpics
MS Dhoni signs Sunil Gavaskar’s shirt during Chennai Super Kings’ lap around the MA Chidambaram Stadium following their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

