Kolkata Knight Riders restricted Chennai Super Kings to a modest 144/6 before chasing the target down with six wickets and nine balls to spare.
Lucknow Super Giants reached 125/7 after 19.2 overs after being invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings before rain washed the remainder of the match out.
Tim David struck three sixes in a row off Jason Holder's bowling in the final over of the match to guide Mumbai Indians to a thrilling six-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium.
Leg-spinner Chahal went past Bravo's tally of 183 wickets after dismissing KKR captain Nitish Rana, becoming the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL in the process.