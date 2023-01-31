Jodhpur’s Barkatullah Khan Stadium might be added as a new venue for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). As per a report by Indian Express, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) has orally expressed their desire to host a few IPL games there to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Notably, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur serves as a home ground for the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. However, with IPL 2023 to be played on the home-and-away format again, the RCA wants to have a few games at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium.

“It’s a verbal request. We have been told that RCA has rejuvenated the stadium, and have asked us if we can consider Jodhpur as a new venue for a few IPL games. The board will take a call on it only after the recce team submits its report,” a source in the BCCI was quoted in the report.

It is worth noting that for an association to get an IPL game, each venue needs to fulfil basic criteria. However, as per the report, BCCI’s major concern for the Jodhpur ground is the boundary size, which they feel is not up to the required distance and for the same reason, the BCCI will send a team to assess the venue and submit its report to the IPL Governing Council, following which the fate of Barkatullah Khan Stadium will be decided.

Interestingly, Barkatullah Khan Stadium has never hosted an IPL match before, however, the RCA staged a few first-class games at the venue this season, which came after a gap of two decades. The Legends League Cricket games last year were also played at the same venue, which has a capacity of 30,000.