JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, has broken yet another record with over 15 billion (1500 crore) video views in the first seven weeks of the tournament.

The site clocked 2.5 crore concurrent views just in the final overs of Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

This season has been a game-changer in terms of digital concurrency, surpassing the previous IPL record of 18.7 million viewers set in 2019. Remarkably, more than 13 matches this season have exceeded the peak concurrency benchmark of 18 million.

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of IPL twice before. On 12 April, the platform clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, surpassed its own record with a concurrency of 2.4 Cr.

After the unprecedented response to date, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.

