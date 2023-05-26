Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2023: JioCinema clocks record-breaking 1500 crore-plus views in first seven weeks

Cricket

IPL 2023: JioCinema clocks record-breaking 1500 crore-plus views in first seven weeks

The site clocked 2.5 crore concurrent views just in the final overs of the first qualifier between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: JioCinema clocks record-breaking 1500 crore-plus views in first seven weeks

The Tata Indian Premier League trophy on display at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, has broken yet another record with over 15 billion (1500 crore) video views in the first seven weeks of the tournament.

The site clocked 2.5 crore concurrent views just in the final overs of Qualifier 1 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: JioCinema equals world record for concurrency views during GT vs CSK

IPL

IPL Qualification Scenarios: How things stand for LSG, PBKS, SRH and DC in the playoffs race

This season has been a game-changer in terms of digital concurrency, surpassing the previous IPL record of 18.7 million viewers set in 2019. Remarkably, more than 13 matches this season have exceeded the peak concurrency benchmark of 18 million.

JioCinema breached the peak concurrency records of IPL twice before. On 12 April, the platform clocked a 2.23 Cr. peak during the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match. Five days later, during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings fixture, surpassed its own record with a concurrency of 2.4 Cr.

After the unprecedented response to date, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital. Viewers have enjoyed the unique language feeds including Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati and digital-only features like Multi-cam, 4K, Hype Mode, and have revelled in exciting, action-packed and exclusive content including highlights, top player interviews including Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Faf Du Plessis, Rashid Khan, David Miller through partnerships with top IPL teams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 26, 2023 18:47:15 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65, Full Cricket Score: Kohli's ton guides RCB to eight-wicket win over SRH
First Cricket News

Highlights, SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65, Full Cricket Score: Kohli's ton guides RCB to eight-wicket win over SRH

SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023, Highlights and Latest Update: Virat Kohli leads the way with a 63-ball 100 as Royal Challengers Bangalore chase down the 187-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad with four deliveries to spare.

IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
First Cricket News

IPL 2023: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans decided to ditch their regular navy blue kits for lavender outfits for their final home game of IPL 2023, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala in must-win clash
First Cricket News

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings face Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala in must-win clash

Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2023 playoffs race but Punjab Kings are still in contention for the knockout stage and need to beat DC on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive.