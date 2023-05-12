Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Chahal help RR outplay KKR in Kolkata

Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/25 restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149/8 before Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 helped Rajasthan Royals chase the 150-run target down with nine wickets and 41 deliveries to spare.

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal raises his bat in celebration after completing a 13-ball half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sportzpics
RR seamer Trent Boult struck early during the KKR powerplay, removing openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Sportzpics
Venkatesh Iyer was the lone bright spot in the KKR batting performance with a 42-ball 57 that contained two fours and four sixes. Sportzpics
RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with a haul of 4/25, becoming the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL in the process. Sportzpics
The giant screen at the Eden Gardens shows the ball-by-ball details of first over of the Rajasthan Royals chase, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed Nitish Rana for 26 runs. Sportzpics
Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after guiding RR to a nine-wicket victory over KKR in Kolkata. Sportzpics

Updated Date: May 12, 2023 00:54:38 IST

