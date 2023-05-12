IPL 2023: Jaiswal, Chahal help RR outplay KKR in Kolkata

Yuzvendra Chahal's 4/25 restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest 149/8 before Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98 helped Rajasthan Royals chase the 150-run target down with nine wickets and 41 deliveries to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

May 12th, 2023

0:54:38 IST

