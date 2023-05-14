Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson on Sunday admitted that his top-order batting is what let the team down after their 112-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Jaipur.

Looking to chase down a target of 172, RR were bundled out for 59 in just 10.3 overs after a top-order batting failure. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler were both dismissed for ducks while Samson managed to score just three runs. In fact, the only two batters who managed double-figure scores were Joe Root (10) and Shimron Hetmyer (35).

“I think our top three were scoring a lot of runs, we go hard in the powerplay but it didn’t come out today,” said Samson.

“I think it’s too soon to analyse or dissect the game. You need to go hard in the powerplay knowing the ball was getting slower and older, that’s the way me, Jaiswal and Jos have played throughout. Credit to the RCB bowlers for their energy and intensity. I think this was a target that could have gone to the wire, I expected a tight match if we had a decent powerplay,” the Keralite added.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said the win would help the team’s NRR going into the business end of the season.

“Really good for our NRR. Tough pitch. We batted first and assessed the conditions. We batted in the powerplay and thought 160 will be a good score. We have had a good set up till the 15th over. But we managed to capitalize on the momentum shift at the end,” said Du Plessis.

Wayne Parnell was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning figures of 3/10.

“Obviously, credit to our batters. The last over gave us momentum. We could execute well. The message was to take pace off the ball. Bowl it at the sticks. We were able to execute everything,” said Parnell.

