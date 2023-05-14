The Indian Premier League match(IPL)2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants was briefly stopped towards the end of the SRH innings, due to an altercation between the fans and the LSG dugout on Saturday.

Reminder, never ever mess with KOHLI! 🔥 Feel for GG morning lost the elections afternoon fan shouting kohli kohli behind his dug out. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UPPTyneQ26 — Mahirat (@bleedmahirat7) May 13, 2023

The altercation happened when the umpire decided not to give Abdul Samad a waist-high no-ball against Avesh Khan in the third ball of the 19th over. The on-field umpire initially ruled it a no-ball, but LSG decided to reconsider. The matter went to the third umpire and he chose to overturn the initial decision which enraged the fans as well as SRH player Heinrich Klaasen.

As everybody on the field started to process the decision, LSG members were seen pointing at the crowd. The actual incident that provoked the fans has not been revealed but reports emerged that fans threw nuts and bolts at the LSG dugout.

During their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium teased Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach Gautam Gambhir with Virat Kohli chants.

The incident happened twice during the first innings of the game. After disturbing the game, the crowd behind the LSG dugout chanted Kohli’s name. Gambhir was sitting in the dugout.

When the match began, Klaasen was promptly holed out at long-on, having lost his concentration due to the unwanted stoppage.

“Disappointed with the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either,” Klaasen said.

Morne Morkel, the team’s bowling coach, called Gambhir from behind just before LSG won and told him to celebrate and rub it in SRH face after those “Kohli” shouts. Gambhir alongside Naveen-ul-Haq snickered.

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants bagged a crucial win by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL match. They bounced back with a victory after two defeats and no result.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.