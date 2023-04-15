IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden ton helps SRH beat KKR

Harry Brook smashed the first century of IPL 2023 as SRH collected their second win in a row by beating KKR by 23 runs in Kolkata.

FirstCricket Staff

April 15th, 2023

0:12:47 IST

