Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden ton helps SRH beat KKR

Harry Brook smashed the first century of IPL 2023 as SRH collected their second win in a row by beating KKR by 23 runs in Kolkata.

IPL 2023: Harry Brook's maiden ton helps SRH beat KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook celebrates after scoring the first century of IPL 2023 during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram with his Kolkata Knight Riders counterpart Nitish Rana at the toss during Match 19 of IPL 2023 in Kolkata. Sportzpics
SRH skipper Aiden Markram brought up his fourth IPL half-century in just 25 deliveries. AP
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell grimaces after picking up an injury while bowling during the Sunrisers Hyderabad innings. Sportzpics
Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Marco Jansen celebrates after dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer. Sportzpics
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana kept his team alive in the chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a brilliant 75 off 41 balls. Sportzpics
Mayank Markande celebrates with SRH teammates after dismissing KKR batter N Jagadeesan. Sportzpics
KKR middle-order batter Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 58 off 31 as SRH won by 23 runs. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 00:12:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Tripathi's 74 overshadows Dhawan's 99 as SRH collect their first points by beating PBKS
Photos

IPL 2023: Tripathi's 74 overshadows Dhawan's 99 as SRH collect their first points by beating PBKS

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, as Aiden Markram and Co collected their first win of season.

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss
Photos

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants condemn Sunrisers Hyderabad to second consecutive loss

Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 before chasing the target down with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win at home.

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to begin season in style
Photos

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs to begin season in style

Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.