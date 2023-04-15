Harry Brook smashed the first century of IPL 2023 as SRH collected their second win in a row by beating KKR by 23 runs in Kolkata.
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, as Aiden Markram and Co collected their first win of season.
Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 before chasing the target down with five wickets and four overs to spare to register their second win at home.
Rajasthan Royals rode on half-centuries from their top-three to post a commanding 203/5 before a four-fer from Yuzvendra Chahal along with a double-jolt by Trent Boult in the first over helped them restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 131/9 in response.