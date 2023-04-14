Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: 'Harry Brook you beauty', Twitter applauds SRH opener for smashing first ton of season

Harry Brook smashed his maiden IPL hundred in just 55 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Harry Brook celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL hundred in 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Friday. Sportzpics

Harry Brook announced himself in the Indian Premier League on Friday, and how!

IPL 2023 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score

The Englishman got his maiden IPL season off to an indifferent start, scoring 29 in the first three games, but justified his Rs 13.25 crore price tag in Friday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata as he smashed the first century of the ongoing season, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 228/4 after they were invited to bat.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

SRH opener Brook, who had been dropped on 45 by KKR leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, smashed 12 fours and three maximums during his unbeaten knock, getting the Sunrisers off to a fiery start and accelerating later in the middle and the death overs to help SRH post the biggest total of the season so far.

Brook earlier brought up his half-century in 32 balls, slowing down a bit after getting off to a fiery start after KKR all-rounder Andre Russell struck twice in his first over of the season. He would, however, end up scoring the next 50 in just 23 balls.

Brook’s knock also got Cricket Twitter buzzing, with plenty of reactions pouring in shortly after he raised his arms in celebration. We take a look at some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 21:38:14 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

