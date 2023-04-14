Harry Brook smashed his maiden IPL hundred in just 55 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.
Harry Brook announced himself in the Indian Premier League on Friday, and how!
The Englishman got his maiden IPL season off to an indifferent start, scoring 29 in the first three games, but justified his Rs 13.25 crore price tag in Friday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata as he smashed the first century of the ongoing season, powering Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 228/4 after they were invited to bat.
SRH opener Brook, who had been dropped on 45 by KKR leg-spinner Suyash Sharma, smashed 12 fours and three maximums during his unbeaten knock, getting the Sunrisers off to a fiery start and accelerating later in the middle and the death overs to help SRH post the biggest total of the season so far.
Brook earlier brought up his half-century in 32 balls, slowing down a bit after getting off to a fiery start after KKR all-rounder Andre Russell struck twice in his first over of the season. He would, however, end up scoring the next 50 in just 23 balls.
Brook’s knock also got Cricket Twitter buzzing, with plenty of reactions pouring in shortly after he raised his arms in celebration. We take a look at some of the reactions here:
HARRY BROOK YOU BEAUTY
— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) April 14, 2023
Get in Brooky lad 👌👌
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 14, 2023
After Jos Buttler , Harry Brook the next superstar of the IPL #KKRvsSRH
— Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) April 14, 2023
Harry brook 👏🏾
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 14, 2023
Welcome to the IPL, Harry Brook.
The world is your oyster.
— Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 14, 2023
The Harry Brook era in IPL begins here 😎#KKRvsSRH
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 14, 2023
BR1OOK#KKRvsSRH
— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 14, 2023
Just after 3 inns Brook was called a fraud, overhyped & what a comeback to shut them up. Elite IPL career ahead with many madness incoming.
— arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 14, 2023
