After Mohammed Shami was smashed for two consecutive boundaries by RR's Ravichandran Ashwin, captain Hardik Pandya looked disappointed with the Gujarat Titans pacer.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) came to a dramatic end on Sunday night after Hardik Pandya-led GT were defeated by 3 wickets. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer’s outstanding performances with the bat led the Royals to victory in the 178-run chase at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
GT captain Hardik Pandya, who is otherwise known for remaining cool and calm on the field, looked clearly disappointed as his team failed to reach the victory line. Pandya was also spotted giving an ‘irked’ reaction to Mohammed Shami after the star pacer was smashed by Ravichandran Ashwin for a four and then a six in the 19th over of the match, which completely changed the course of the game.
Stunned over the same, Pandya stared coldly at Shami and was also seen screaming in anger at the GT pacer. In the over, Ashwin began with a four-off Shami. He further went on deep into the crease and smacked full another short-pitched delivery for a six, leaving Pandya annoyed.
Shami dismissed Ashwin off the next delivery, but the wicket came a little late for the Titans.
Hardik Pandya’s reactions caught the attention of viewers who took to social media and shared screenshots from the match.
Later, while speaking at the post-match conference, the GT captain revealed that his team “should have gone a little harder and taken the score to 200.”
“We didn’t expect to lose after the powerplay but that’s the beauty of the game. It is never over until the last over of the match. The players bowled a couple of good overs but I feel we should have gone a little harder and pushed to 200,” he added.
After losing this match, Gujarat Titans are on the third position on the points table, with three wins in five matches so far.
