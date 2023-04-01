Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans maintain bragging rights over Chennai Super Kings with five-wicket win

Defending champions Gujarat Titans pulled off a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Titans’ Rahul Tewatia celebrates after hitting the winning boundary against Chennai Super Kings during the opening game of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Devon Conway in the opening game of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK. Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat after bringing up his half-century during Match 1 of IPL 2023 between GT and CSK. Sportzpics
Alzarri Joseph helped GT seize control during the CSK innings by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja in one over. Sportzpics
CSK’s Tushar Deshpande became the first-ever Impact Player in the history of the IPL. Sportzpics
CSK’s Rajvardhan Hangargekar was the pick of the bowlers in the opening game of the 16th season, finishing with figures of 3/36 on IPL debut. Sportzpics
GT opener Shubman Gill raises his bat after completing his half-century during the opening game of IPL 2023 against CSK. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings celebrate the fall of a Gujarat Titans wicket during Match 1 of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 01, 2023 00:32:40 IST

