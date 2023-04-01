Defending champions Gujarat Titans pulled off a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will be hoping to click the way they did last season and become only the third team in the history of the league to win back-to-back titles.
IPL 2023 squads: Here's the updated list for 10 teams with the latest replacements and injury
The Impact Player rule, where a player on the field will be substituted by one of the five nominated players in a team, was earlier introduced in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year.