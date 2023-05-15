Gujarat Titans (GT) might be a win away from securing their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, but one department where the team has not been settled in is the number three batting position, according to former India cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Sai Sudharsan had batted in number three for the first few matches, but Hardik Pandya has taken over batting in that position ever since Sudharsan’s previous IPL match on 16 April. Pandya, however, has failed to live upto expectations, having notched up just two fifties all season.

“Gujarat Titans are facing a batting conundrum at number 3. Hardik hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations with the bat this year. But if he isn’t firing at number three, it will be tough for the team management to figure out whom to send on this position,” said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif believes GT would be looking to emerge victorious against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday.

“Gujarat Titans can be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with a win against SRH. Captain Hardik Pandya looked unhappy with his and his team’s performance in the previous game and they’ll be looking to make a comeback. Their performance away from home has been good and they’ll be looking to improve the winning record at home this time,” said Kaif.

GT sit atop the the standings with 16 points, and a win over SRH on Monday would help them secure their playoffs berth.