Lucknow Super Giants had started the season on a positive note. They had won four of their first six games and a second-straight IPL playoff spot looked to be on the cards. However, they’ve lost momentum since. In the four matches since, they’ve won just one. In their last outing, against Chennai Super Kings at home, persistent rain halted the game in the first innings only for it to be abandoned eventually.

Their inconsistent run has been made worse by the absence of KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat. Skipper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the tournament (and the WTC final) with a thigh injury while Unadkat picked up a shoulder injury. With the duo out of reckoning, Krunal Pandya has been handed the leadership duties.

With the side depleted and momentum lost, having table-toppers Gujarat Titans up next won’t please them. Nor will the knowledge that they’ve never beaten GT in three IPL meetings. It could have been cut down last time but for a perplexing collapse.

LSG could well make the playoffs with the good start coming to their aid. But they have four teams on their back to pip them if/when an opportunity does arise. With the business end of the competition underway, a slip-up could cost them a place in the latter stages.

They would, however, be glad to get out of Lucknow. On a slow and sluggish home pitch, LSG have struggled with the bat and remained winless in the last four games. In the four away matches, they’ve won three to make themselves count as good travellers.

But not as good as Gujarat Titans. GT have played five matches away from home and won all five. However, their problems lie when hosting matches. In their five home matches, GT have won two and lost three. This might be the opening that LSG need to get back to winning ways.

GT, with 14 points after 10 matches, barring a massive collapse are certain to make the knockout stage. Their latest outing, a nine-wicket rout of Rajasthan Royals, underlined their credentials. As if the defending champions, one of the most fine-tuned teams in the competition, led by an intense Hardik Pandya, needed to provide any.

For milestone sake, this will be the first time Pandya brothers will face off as captains of their IPl teams.

GT vs LSG head-to-head

Gujarat Titans have won all three of their meetings against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL history.

In their clash earlier in the season, LSG were coasting towards a comfortable 136 run chase. At 105/1, with a set KL Rahul in the middle, Lucknow had the game all but wrapped up.

But a baffling collapse saw them lose four wickets in the last over and fell seven runs short in the end.

GT vs LSG: Form (last five matches)

Gujarat Titans: W L W W W

Lucknow Super Giants: L W L W L

GT vs LSG Date and Time

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL will be played on 7 May at 3:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

