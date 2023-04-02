Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Here's how Twitterati reacted to defending champions Gujarat Titans beating Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener on Friday.

GT scripted the chase with five wickets and four balls to spare. Sportzpics

Shubman Gill’s knock of and Gujarat Titans batters’ collective performance overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad’s heroic knock 92(50) as Gujarat Titans stood victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in IPL 2023 campaign opener at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill fired all the cylinders right from the very first ball. Even though Saha lost his wicket in the last ball of the fourth over, he had already achieved the task he was asked to do.

His knock of 25(16) laid the groundwork for the 179-run chase. Gill adopted a similar appraoch to Gaikward. Irrespective of what was happening on the other end, he continued to play aggressively.
While Gill was dismissed in the 15th over, leaving GT at 138/4, it was eventually Rahul Tewatia (14*) and Rashid Khan (10*) who completed the chase with four balls to spare.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to GT beating CSK in the IPL season-opener.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: April 02, 2023 16:39:05 IST

