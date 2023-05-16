IPL 2023: GT knock SRH out, become first team to enter playoffs

Gujarat Titans handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a 34-run defeat in Ahmedabad to stay on top of the IPL 2023 points table and become the first team to enter the knockouts.

FirstCricket Staff

May 16th, 2023

2:43:12 IST

