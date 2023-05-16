Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: GT knock SRH out, become first team to enter playoffs

Gujarat Titans handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a 34-run defeat in Ahmedabad to stay on top of the IPL 2023 points table and become the first team to enter the knockouts.

IPL 2023: GT knock SRH out, become first team to enter playoffs
Gujarat Titans players celebrate Mohit Sharma’s dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shared a second-wicket partnership worth 147 to power Gujarat Titans towards a competitive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his maiden IPL century during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
SRH medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/30. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal celebrates after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma in his first over of the evening. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a fighting 64, taking the game deep against Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami regained possession of the Purple Cap after his match-winning haul of 4/21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics

Related Articles

IPL

IPL 2023: KKR hold their nerve to defeat SRH in Hyderabad

IPL

IPL 2023: GT complete season double against LSG with 56-run win

Updated Date: May 16, 2023 02:43:12 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar's batting slot in focus as Delhi Capitals aim to get better of defending champions
First Cricket News

GT vs DC, IPL 2023: Axar's batting slot in focus as Delhi Capitals aim to get better of defending champions

Delhi Capitals will have to upset the table-toppers Gujarat Titans to return to winning ways in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Russell, Rinku help KKR pull off epic run-chase against PBKS at Eden Gardens
Photos

IPL 2023: Russell, Rinku help KKR pull off epic run-chase against PBKS at Eden Gardens

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad
Photos

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals script spirited comeback to beat Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad.