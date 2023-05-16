IPL 2023: GT knock SRH out, become first team to enter playoffs
Gujarat Titans handed Sunrisers Hyderabad a 34-run defeat in Ahmedabad to stay on top of the IPL 2023 points table and become the first team to enter the knockouts.
FirstCricket Staff
May 16th, 2023
2:43:12 IST
Gujarat Titans players celebrate Mohit Sharma’s dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abdul Samad. Sportzpics
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan shared a second-wicket partnership worth 147 to power Gujarat Titans towards a competitive score against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his maiden IPL century during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
SRH medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/30. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans seamer Yash Dayal celebrates after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma in his first over of the evening. Sportzpics
Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a fighting 64, taking the game deep against Gujarat Titans. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami regained possession of the Purple Cap after his match-winning haul of 4/21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. Sportzpics
