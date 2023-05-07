Gujarat Titans restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 171/7 after posting a humongous 227/2 on the board at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
LSG had won the toss and opted to field first. GT skipper Hardik, though, said that they would have batted first anyway. Hardik said that their father, who had passed away in 2021, would have been proud of them.
Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul both scored fifties in Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans. Both had largely the same approach. But one bailed his team out, the other earned criticism.
KL Rahul reached his fifty run mark off 33 balls. But it took him 28 balls to scored the next 18 runs for a final 68 runs from 61 balls.