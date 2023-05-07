IPL 2023: GT complete season double against LSG with 56-run win

Gujarat Titans restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 171/7 after posting a humongous 227/2 on the board at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FirstCricket Staff

May 7th, 2023

21:22:55 IST

