IPL 2023: GT complete season double against LSG with 56-run win

Gujarat Titans restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 171/7 after posting a humongous 227/2 on the board at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill celebrates after bringing up his half-century against Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics
Brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya, leading Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants respectively, at toss ahead of start of play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sportzpics
Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha played a key role in GT’s commanding victory over LSG with a 142-run opening stand. Sportzpics
Wriddhiman Saha was the aggressor in the 142-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, smashing a 43-ball 81. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan completes a superb catch to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants opener Kyle Mayers. Sportzpics
Quinton de Kock smashed a 40-ball 70 against Gujarat Titans in his first game of the season for Lucknow Super Giants. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan celebrates the dismissal of Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma celebrates after dismissing Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya off his final ball of the evening, signing off with figures of 4/29. Sportzpics
Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi shakes hands with Gujarat Titans players at the end of the match, with GT walking away with a 56-run win. Sportzpics

Updated Date: May 07, 2023 21:22:55 IST

