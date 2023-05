IPL 2023: Green's breathtaking ton helps MI defeat SRH in Mumbai

Cameron Green struck an unbeaten 100 after Akash Madhwal starred with the ball with a haul of 4/37 as Mumbai Indians thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to keep their IPL 2023 playoff hopes alive.

FirstCricket Staff

May 21st, 2023

21:44:09 IST

