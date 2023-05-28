MS Dhoni could well play his last match on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With no clarity over Dhoni’s future, a huge crowd of more than 1,00,000 people are expected to attend the IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The ripples of Dhoni’s potentially last match craze can be felt across the country. Fans from across India have travelled to witness the match live with some getting inked to show their love for their favourite team or cricketer.

CSK, captained by MS Dhoni, will face Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

‘Captain cool’ will be making his 250th IPL appearance and 10th in the IPL – nine have come as a CSK player and one with Rising Pune Supergiant.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Former Indian captain Dhoni, has made appearance in the cash-rich league both as a player and as a captain. Dhoni is the first player to play 250 IPL matches.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League.

Read More: IPL Final 2023: Shubman Gill chases Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler’s century record

In 249 IPL matches so far, Dhoni has scored 5,082 runs at an average of 39.09 and a strike rate of 135.96 in 217 innings. His best score is 84* and he has scored 24 half-centuries. He is the seventh-highest run scorer in the league’s history.

For Chennai Super Kings, the right-handed batter has played 219 matches. In 190 innings he has 4508 runs with 22 half-centuries. His highest score was 84. The strike rate is 137.52 Dhoni’s batting average is 40.25.

For Rising Pune Supergiant, the wicket-keeper batter played 30 matches from 2016-17. He has scored 574 runs in 27 innings. Dhoni had scored two half-centuries for RSP. His highest score was 64. The strike rate was 124.78. His batting average was 31.89.

Don’t Miss: CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Shami vs Gaikwad, Gill vs Chahar and Dube vs Rashid — Top player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Titans will be playing at home, but the IPL final venue might still be loyal to Chennai Super Kings because of Dhoni’s presence.

The former India captain has filled venues all over the country during the current season, and the Narendra Modi Stadium will be no different in the tournament final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.