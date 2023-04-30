Fans descending into brawls is something one would have imagined at a football match with football hooliganism being a reality in Europe. But a viral video shows that heat from the pitch has now started to travel to stands in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

A video purported to have taken place during the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match on Saturday showing spectators exchanging blows is doing rounds on Twitter.

Watch:

A fight took place between fans in Delhi during their match against SRH. pic.twitter.com/MYPj6dqejb — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2023

Meanwhile, on the ground, Delhi continued their unfortunate run this season with yet another defeat as Hyderabad won the match by 9 runs.

SRH, while batting first, posted a total of 197 at a loss of six wickets. DC’s chase summed with a thin margin at 188.

David Warner-led DC are at the bottom of the points table with just 4 points with only two wins in eight matches, one of which was against SRH on Monday earlier this week.

DC’s Mitchell Marsh dished an impressive all-round performance with 63 runs with the bat and four wickets with the ball.

However, this was not enough to win the day for DC.

“We can’t blame anyone. We lost a couple of close games. Ultimately, if we win those, we are not talking about that sort of stuff. It’s extremely hard to win games in the IPL. Unfortunately, we have been on the wrong side of a couple of really close ones. But I still think there are a few positives to come out tonight. But chasing 195, was far too many on that wicket,” Marsh said at the post-match conference.

Earlier skipper Warner also pointed towards the problem.

“To be honest, we don’t have too many discussions as you have to back your skills and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out,” he said after DC’s match with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

