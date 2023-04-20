Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Kohli and Siraj star in RCB's 24-run win over PBKS

Faf du Plessis (84) and Virat Kohli (59) struck fifties to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj's 4/21 bowled Punjab Kings out for 150 in reply.

Regular skipper Faf du Plessis and stand-in captain Virat Kohli stitched a 137-run opening stand, their second century partnership of the season so far. Sportzpics
Faf du Plessis top-scored for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their away game against Punjab Kings with a 56-ball 84. Sportzpics
Virat Kohli, captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore in place of Faf du Plessis for the away clash against Punjab Kings, raises his bat after bringing up his fourth half-century of IPL 2023. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings staged a fightback late in the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings with left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar striking twice in as many deliveries in the 17th over. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj registered his career-best haul of 4/21, two of which came in a stellar powerplay spell, to restrict Punjab Kings to 150 after the Royal Challengers Bangalore set them 175 to win. Sportzpics
Mohammed Siraj also had a good day on the field as he ran Harpreet Bhatia with a superb direct hit at the non-striker’s end from mid-off. Sportzpics
Besides Mohammed Siraj, leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was also among the wickets as he collected 2/39 from four. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma is floored by a yorker from Mohammed Shami. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 20, 2023 22:40:34 IST

