IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Kohli and Siraj star in RCB's 24-run win over PBKS

Faf du Plessis (84) and Virat Kohli (59) struck fifties to propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive 174/4 before Mohammed Siraj's 4/21 bowled Punjab Kings out for 150 in reply.

FirstCricket Staff

April 20th, 2023

22:40:34 IST

