Cricket

Wayne Parnell (3/10) was the pick of RCB bowlers as they dismantled RR for 59 to win the match in Jaipur. Check out some reactions post the game.

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate win during match 60 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on the 14th May 2023 Photo by: Arjun Singh / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completed a remarkable 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday, with each of their bowlers contributing with at least a wicket.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Having opted to bat first, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties to take RCB to 171/5 from 20 overs. Former RCB player Adam Zampa took two wickets, and so did KM Asif.

However, it was in the run-chase when RR collapsed. Wayne Parnell struck thrice for RCB, and all three of those wickets, of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Joe Root came in the powerplay.

RR were already half their side down within the powerplay, being restricted to 28/5. It did not take long for RR to collapse, being bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (35) and Joe Root (10) were the only RR batters to have registered double-figure scores, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and R Ashwin enduring ducks.

The win took RCB to 12 points from as many games, remaining in contention for the playoffs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to RCB’s win:

Updated Date: May 14, 2023 20:13:43 IST

