Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) completed a remarkable 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday, with each of their bowlers contributing with at least a wicket.

Having opted to bat first, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties to take RCB to 171/5 from 20 overs. Former RCB player Adam Zampa took two wickets, and so did KM Asif.

However, it was in the run-chase when RR collapsed. Wayne Parnell struck thrice for RCB, and all three of those wickets, of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Joe Root came in the powerplay.

RR were already half their side down within the powerplay, being restricted to 28/5. It did not take long for RR to collapse, being bundled out for 59 in 10.3 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (35) and Joe Root (10) were the only RR batters to have registered double-figure scores, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and R Ashwin enduring ducks.

The win took RCB to 12 points from as many games, remaining in contention for the playoffs.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to RCB’s win:

What a win for #RCB! At the top, @Gmaxi_32 and @faf1307 adapted really well to the slow deck. @AnujRawat_1755's 11-ball 29* added the finishing touches. And the bowling effort was really impressive, especially by @WayneParnell in his spell of 3/11. A thumping victory. #RRvsRCB… pic.twitter.com/NkNVfc2vXw — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 14, 2023

Lowest Score in IPL history: 49 by RCB vs KKR.

59 by RR vs RCB.

59 by RR vs RCB. pic.twitter.com/bxP87jIEzE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 14, 2023

What a dominating victory by RCB – RR bowled out for just 59. pic.twitter.com/WfuVtm8Npn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 14, 2023

What a debacle for Rajasthan, walloped by RCB by 112 runs, their prospects of reaching the play-offs in tatters. In the first couple of weeks this season, they looked the best team in the competition, in the past fortnight the worst — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 14, 2023

KGF are proving to be enough for RCB to stay in the hunt. Also, RCB have won all day-games this year. All defending. Bowlers had gone off the boil in the last couple of games…but picked up today and how. 👏👏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 14, 2023