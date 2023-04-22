IPL 2023: Devon Conway, spinners help CSK defeat SRH in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings chased down the 135-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk with seven wickets and eight deliveries to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

April 22nd, 2023

6:16:27 IST

