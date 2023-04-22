Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, spinners help CSK defeat SRH in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings chased down the 135-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk with seven wickets and eight deliveries to spare.

Devon Conway raises his bat after bringing up his third consecutive half-century during CSK’s home game against SRH. Sportzpics
SRH opener Harry Brook plays a scoop shot against CSK. Sportzpics
CSK skipper MS Dhoni collects a catch to dismiss SRH counterpart Aiden Markram during Match 29 of IPL 2023 in Chennai. Sportzpics
CSK skipper MS Dhoni runs Washington Sundar out with a direct hit off the last ball of the SRH innings in Chennai. Sportzpics
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin watches the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match along with his wife at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Sportzpics
Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad stitched a match-winning stand worth 87 to setup a comfortable victory for CSK over SRH. Sportzpics
Ambati Rayudu is clean bowled off Mayank Markande’s bowling with CSK on the verge of victory over SRH. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 06:16:27 IST

