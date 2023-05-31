Chennai Super Kings registered a thrilling last-ball win against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on early Tuesday. The five-wicket win saw CSK clinch the title for a joint-record fifth time.

With the win and title success, Conway has emerged as one of CSK’s biggest heroes.

In 16 matches he scored 672 runs with a strike rate of 139.71. Conway amassed six half-centuries to his name in the season and accumulated a total of 77 fours and 18 sixes. He ended as the third highest run-scorer in the tournament.

During a post-match interview with the broadcasters, Conway said the title triumph was the ‘greatest win of his career’.

“Personally, is the greatest win in my career. IPL final, doesn’t get bigger than that. Lot of credit to Mike Hussey, fellow left-handed player. Nice to be in his shoes,” the CSK opener Conway had said.

Fans of New Zealand cricket team didn’t take that kindly and slammed Conway for rating IPL over winning the ICC World Test Championship in 2021 when they beat India in the summit clash.

Now, Conway has backtracked on the call, saying it’s the ‘best T20 victory’ of his career but not his best overall.

“I think it’s the best T20 victory of my career, I wouldn’t say it’s overall my best. But certainly best T20 victory or achievement in my career,” Conway told RNZ.

“I think the Test championship final, winning that for New Zealand was certainly very, very special,” he added.

Conway said playing for CSK was a great experience.

“It was a great experience, I was fortunate enough to get a few games towards the back end of the IPL last year, so I got a taste of what it’s like, what the pressure is like, what the team expects of me as a player batting in the top order,” Conway said.

Conway said the team management showed faith in him throughout the campaign which helped him put his best foot forward.

“Getting that backing (to open) from the first game throughout this campaign certainly helped me put my best foot forward and create momentum throughout the tournament,” he said.

Conway played a pivotal role in the final for his team to snatch the title from GT. The left-handed batter’s aggressive approach took CSK’s score to 52/0 in the four-over powerplay under revised conditions due to rain. He scored 47 runs from 25 balls in the end.

