Gujarat Titans won their second straight match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, beating Delhi Capitals by 6-wickets with 11 balls to spare on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the process, Delhi suffered their second straight defeat – having earlier lost to Lucknow Super Giants.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

DC batters struggle to GT seam bowling

In the first 10 overs, Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) pegged the DC batting back with their powerful bowling. Even when Shami struggled with his line and gave away plenty of extras, he did just about enough to force errors from Delhi batters. Joseph, meanwhile, took two wickets in two balls – including Rilee Rossouw (0) – and could well have gotten three but for a lucky reprieve.

Sarfaraz Khan (30 off 33) stayed for long in the middle but couldn’t gather any momentum to up the scoring. Also inept against the fast bowling was Prithvi Shaw who was bounced out by Shami. Mitchell Marsh chopped one off Shami to be bowled for a second straight time.

Axar Patel makes a difference

Axar Patel had highlighted he is a handy resource with the bat during the Australia Test series. He carried that form into the IPL even as the rest of his teammates struggled.

While key wickets fell by the wayside, Axar Patel counterattacked with a 22-ball 36, lifting DC to 162/8 — the lowest first-innings total this IPL season.

Nortje rattles GT openers

With the pitch offering plenty of pace, Anrich Nortje would have licked his lips in anticipation. He was immediately on the mark for Delhi Capitals as Gujarat Titans got the 163 run chase underway.

Titans started brightly going after Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar. However, Nortje arrested that flow by rattling Saha’s stumps on his first ball and soon sent Shubman Gill packing too.

Sai Sudharsan shines

For his excellent knock under pressure in the chase, Sai Sudharsan receives the Player of the Match award 👏👏 @gujarat_titans register a six-wicket victory with 11 balls to spare 👌 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/tcVIlEJ3bC#TATAIPL | #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/BeVoHtegO7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2023

Needing 163 runs, Sai Sudharsan anchored the chase for Gujarat despite the reigning champions three wickets down in the powerplay overs. Sudharsan’s fighting 48-ball 62 not out made the difference in the end. He shared a match-winning 56-run stand with David Miller (31 from 16 balls) as they romped home.

First, Sudharan was part of a 53 run partnership with substitute Vijay Shankar and later with Miller.

“He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he’s done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work,” said Hardik Pandya at the post-match presentation.

“Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India,” he added.

Rishabh Pant attends contest

Away from the field, Rishabh Pant was present at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground occupying the seats alongside Delhi Capitals team owners, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and former IPL commissioner Rajeev Shukla.

Regular Delhi Capitals captain Pant waved to the crowd when he appeared on the screen. In his absence, David Warner is leading the franchise.

Pant had suffered a car accident in December last year and is ruled out of the IPL 2023 tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.