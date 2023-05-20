Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway hit the 1000th six of the IPL 2023 season against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Co-incidentally, the first six of the season had also come from a CSK batter – Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Conway struck the six, the 1000th of the season, in Match 67 of the IPL 2023 edition. The left-hander came down the track to Lalit Yadav in the second over of the contest and sent the ball soaring over the bowler’s head for a maximum. The ball crashed straight into the sightscreen and there was no way it could have been cut off.

Faf du Plessis, the Orange Cap holder, has struck the most sixes this season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has 36 sixes to his name with fellow RCB player Glenn Maxwell on 30 sixes. Level with Maxwell is CSK’s Shivam Dube. The top-five is rounded off by Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal (26) and Lucknow Super Giants’ Marcus Stoinis (26).

In terms of travelling the distance, Faf also holds the record for the biggest six of the season. His 115-metre monster hit came against Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.

Overall, Kolkata Knight Riders have hit the most sixes this IPL season (118). At the other end, Delhi Capitals have the least number of sixes (61) in IPL 2023.

The most sixes in an IPL season came last year when 1062 maximums were struck by all teams. It averages to 14.55 sixes per game. Before Conway’s 1000th six, this season had contributed 999 sixes in 66 matches for an average of 15.13 per game.

