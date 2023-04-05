Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has defended his decision to not give India all-rounder Axar Patel even a single over in his team’s six-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. DC scored 162/8 batting first as Titans pacers had an excellent outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with the conditions in their favour.

Banking on the swinging conditions, GT’s Mohammed Shami (3/41) and Alzarri Joseph (2/29) put Delhi on the back foot with some excellent bowling and it was Axar Patel’s quick-fire cameo of 36 from 22 balls that helped DC to a respectable total.

In reply, GT got to the target with 11 balls to spare as Sai Sudharsan scored 62 not out off 48 and David Miller smashed 31 off 16.

The two left-handers stitched an unbeaten partnership of 56 runs from 29 balls to guide defending champions GT to their second consecutive win as Delhi suffered back-to-back defeats in as many games.

DC skipper Warner explained after the game that he could not use Axar in bowling due to matchups as two left-handers were batting for Gujarat.

“Was because of the wicket (Axar not bowling) – and the matchups,” Warner said after the match.

Talking about the swinging conditions, Warner praised the travelling bowlers of Gujarat for adapting to the situation better than DC bowlers.

“It swung more than I anticipated. Losing wickets in the powerplay can be a struggle. They showed how to adapt to the situation and it is a learning for us. Got another 6 games here,” Warner added.

“Have to be on point and expect that swing in the first few overs. We were in the game till the back end. Sai batted well. Miller does what he does. With the dew also, it’ll be challenging if you don’t get 180-190.”

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya praised teammate Sai Sudharsan and added that he sees the youngster doing “great things” in franchise cricket in the future.

“He (Sai Sudharsan) is been batting terrifically. Credit to the support staff and to him as well. The amount of batting he’s done in the last 15 days, all the result you see is all his hard work.

“Going forward, if I’m not wrong, in two years, he’ll do something great for franchise cricket and eventually for India,” said Hardik.

