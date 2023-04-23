Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: Curran, Arshdeep shine as PBKS defeat MI in high-scoring thriller

Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia forged a whirlwind fifth-wicket partnership to help Punjab Kings set a massive 215-run target before Arshdeep Singh's heroics in the death overs ensured Mumbai Indians fell 13 runs short.

PBKS left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh bowled an outstanding spell in the death overs and walked away with a match-winning haul of 4/29 against MI. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer in action against Punjab Kings during Match 31 of IPL 2023 at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. Sportzpics
Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran shared a game-changing fifth-wicket partnership with Harpreet Bhatia worth 92 against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Saturday, 22 April. Sportzpics
Sam Curran, standing in for Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab Kings captain, raises his bat after bringing up his third IPL half-century. Sportzpics
Cameron Green (67) and skipper Rohit Sharma (44) revived Mumbai Indians’ chase with a 76-run second-wicket stand after Punjab Kings got rid of Ishan Kishan early. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav plays a pull shot towards the fine leg region during his knock of 57 off 26 balls. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera ends up getting his middle stump shattered by Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh in the final over of the match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 23, 2023 00:57:17 IST

Tags:

