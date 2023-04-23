IPL 2023: Curran, Arshdeep shine as PBKS defeat MI in high-scoring thriller

Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia forged a whirlwind fifth-wicket partnership to help Punjab Kings set a massive 215-run target before Arshdeep Singh's heroics in the death overs ensured Mumbai Indians fell 13 runs short.

FirstCricket Staff

April 23rd, 2023

0:57:17 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.