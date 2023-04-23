Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia forged a whirlwind fifth-wicket partnership to help Punjab Kings set a massive 215-run target before Arshdeep Singh's heroics in the death overs ensured Mumbai Indians fell 13 runs short.
Mumbai Indians chased down the 186-run target set by Kolkata Knight Riders with more than two overs to spare to jump to the eighth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.
Rohit Sharma brought up his first half-century in two years as Mumbai Indians opened their account this season with a six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.
Chennai Super Kings chased down the 158-run target set by Mumbai Indians with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to jump to the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.