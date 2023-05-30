Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to win their fifth title in their 10th appearance in a summit clash.
Both players and officials as well as the fans would be hoping for the rain clouds to stay away on Monday and given them a full-fledged finale that the 2023 edition of the IPL deserves.
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights, Latest IPL Updates: GT 157 all out. Mohammed Shami is dismissed off the final ball of the match, with Deepak Chahar pulling off a superb catch near long on as Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL final for a 10th time with a 15-run win.
The IPL 2023 prize money distribution will take place after the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.