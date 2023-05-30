Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: CSK win title number five after pipping GT in nail-biting final

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to win their fifth title in their 10th appearance in a summit clash.

The Chennai Super Kings team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 to win their fifth title. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and Gujarat Titans counterpart Hardik Pandya pose with the winner’s trophy ahead of the finale. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings skipper and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni stumps Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans opener and wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha raises his bat in celebration after completing his half-century. Sportzpics
Gujarat Titans’ B Sai Sudharsan (left) notched up the highest individual score of the final, smashing a 47-ball 96. Sportzpics
The ground staff at the Narendra Modi Stadium attempt to mop up the pitch using sponges after a spell of heavy rain. Sportzpics
The umpires inspect the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium following a rain delay. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway scored a 25-ball 47 for which he was adjudged the Player of the Match. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane smashed two fours and as many sixes before getting dismissed by Mohit Sharma for a 13-ball 27. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 off 21 against Gujarat Titans, stitching an unbroken 22-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings celebrate wildly at the Narendra Modi Stadium after defeating Gujarat Titans to win the 2023 Indian Premier League. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after guiding Chennai Super Kings to a dramatic victory over Gujarat Titans with a six and a four off the last two deliveries of the IPL 2023 final. Sportzpics

