Chennai: Chepauk is set to witness a historic moment during Chennai Super Kings’ home game against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday.

‘Thala’ MS Dhoni is all set to captain CSK for the 200th time against the Royals, bringing another reason to celebrate for a usually packed ground. Dhoni is going to be the first captain to lead a team 200 times in the IPL.

For the record, Dhoni has led 213 times in the IPL – he had also captained Rising Pune Supergiants 14 times in 2016. He has led CSK 199 times and will create history when he walks out for the toss against RR.

This time, he will complete the historic number solely for CSK and thus will become the first captain in the IPL history to do so.

CSK opener Devon Conway shares experience on fan craze for Dhoni at Chepauk

CSK players can’t help but be amazed by the kind of response Dhoni gets from fans. Opener Devon Conway recently opened up about the frenzy among fans for Dhoni and the atmosphere in the stadium as he comes out to bat.

In a video shared by CSK on Twitter, Conway said, “It was special to see MS walk out of the Chepauk stadium. You hear a lot of stories about the crowd going crazy when he walks out to bat. And experiencing that yesterday firsthand, being there was special. I mean, it was so loud I literally couldn’t hear myself.”

Besides successfully leading CSK for the past 14 seasons, the 41-year-old has created a lot of records and is also the second-most successful captain with four trophies for Chennai franchise.

