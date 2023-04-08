IPL 2023: CSK thrash fierce rivals MI by seven wickets to collect second win

Chennai Super Kings chased down the 158-run target set by Mumbai Indians with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to jump to the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

FirstCricket Staff

April 8th, 2023

23:56:43 IST

