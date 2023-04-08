Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: CSK thrash fierce rivals MI by seven wickets to collect second win

Chennai Super Kings chased down the 158-run target set by Mumbai Indians with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to jump to the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.

Ajinkya Rahane is congratulated by Ruturaj Gaikwad after bringing up his half-century in just 19 deliveries during the MI-CSK clash in Mumbai, Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings counterpart MS Dhoni at the toss in Match 12 of IPL 2023 in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics
Skipper Rohit Sharma got MI off to a quick start against CSK with a 13-ball 21 that included three boundaries and a maximum. Sportzpics
CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane after dismissing MI opener Ishan Kishan. Sportzpics
Ravindra Jadeja finished the pick of the CSK bowlers with figures of 3/20 against MI and would later be adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’. Sportzpics
Hrithik Shokeen collected three boundaries in the final over and remained unbeaten on 18 to help MI post 157/8 after being invited to bat by CSK. Sportzpics
CSK opener Devon Conway is clean bowled by MI seamer Jason Behrendorff four a four-ball duck. Sportzpics
CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 40, guiding his team home to a comfortable victory and gaining possession of the Orange Cap in the process. Sportzpics
MI left-arm wrist spinner Kumar Kartikeya celebrates with teammates after dismissing CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 08, 2023 23:56:43 IST

