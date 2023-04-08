Chennai Super Kings chased down the 158-run target set by Mumbai Indians with seven wickets and 11 balls to spare to jump to the fourth spot on the IPL 2023 points table.
Virat Kohli struck an unbeaten 82 and stitched a 148-run opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis as Royal Challengers Bangalore chased the 172-run target set by Mumbai Indians with 22 deliveries and eight wickets to spare.
Mumbai Indians have won IPL a record five times while MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have four titles.
Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out for Chennai Super Kings due to an injury and illness respectively while Jofra Archer was rested as a precautionary measure by Mumbai Indians.