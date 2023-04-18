Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2023: CSK hold their nerve to defeat RCB in high-scoring thriller

Chennai Super Kings managed to stave off a spirited challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore after setting them a mammoth 227 to win to collect their third win of the season.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate their eight-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal of Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad during Match 24 of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
Opener Devon Conway top-scored for Chennai Super Kings with a 45-ball 83 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube blasted a 27-ball 52, forging a solid 80-run partnership with Devon Conway that helped the side post a massive 226/6 on the board. Sportzpics
CSK seamer Tushar Deshpande celebrates after dismissing RCB’s Mahipal Lomror. Sportzpics
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis bats smashed a 33-ball 62 against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sportzpics
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell smashed a 36-ball 76 and forged a partnership with Faf du Plessis worth 126 off 61 balls to help his team recover from a disastrous start. Sportzpics
CSK skipper MS Dhoni pulled off two tricky catches to dismiss the well-set pair of Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis and bring his team back into the game. Sportzpics

Updated Date: April 18, 2023 00:55:01 IST

Photos

Photos

Photos

