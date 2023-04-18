IPL 2023: CSK hold their nerve to defeat RCB in high-scoring thriller

Chennai Super Kings managed to stave off a spirited challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore after setting them a mammoth 227 to win to collect their third win of the season.

FirstCricket Staff

April 18th, 2023

0:55:01 IST

