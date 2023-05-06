IPL 2023: CSK hand MI six-wicket loss to complete season double

Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a sub-par 139/8 after electing to field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before chasing the target down with six wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.

FirstCricket Staff

May 6th, 2023

22:51:50 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.