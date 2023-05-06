Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2023: CSK hand MI six-wicket loss to complete season double

Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a sub-par 139/8 after electing to field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before chasing the target down with six wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.

IPL 2023: CSK hand MI six-wicket loss to complete season double
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reacts after getting dismissed for a three-ball duck during the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics
Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav briefly revived Mumbai Indians’ innings with a 55-run fourth-wicket partnership. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL half-century during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Sportzpics
Deepak Chahar (2/18) and Player of the Match Matheesha Pathirana (3/15) played a central role in helping Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 139/8. Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad got Chennai Super Kings off to a fiery start in their chase of the 140-run target with a 16-ball 30. Sportzpics
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla once again was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers with a haul of 2/25 from four overs. Sportzpics
All-rounder Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 26 off 18 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

Related Articles

IPL 2023: Devon Conway, spinners help CSK defeat SRH in Chennai

IPL 2023: LSG fight back against CSK before rain plays spoilsport

Updated Date: May 06, 2023 22:51:50 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 helps RR decimate CSK by 32 runs
Photos

IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 77 helps RR decimate CSK by 32 runs

Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur, where the hosts won by 32 runs.

IPL 2023: Dominant CSK outsmart KKR in Eden Gardens to go top of points table
Photos

IPL 2023: Dominant CSK outsmart KKR in Eden Gardens to go top of points table

Check out some photos from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Ridersand Chennai Super Kings in Eden Gardens, where CSK emerged victorious by 49 runs.