IPL 2023: CSK hand MI six-wicket loss to complete season double
Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to a sub-par 139/8 after electing to field at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before chasing the target down with six wickets and 14 deliveries to spare.
FirstCricket Staff
May 6th, 2023
22:51:50 IST
Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar celebrates after dismissing Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma reacts after getting dismissed for a three-ball duck during the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics
Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav briefly revived Mumbai Indians’ innings with a 55-run fourth-wicket partnership. Sportzpics
Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Nehal Wadhera celebrates after bringing up his maiden IPL half-century during the match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Sportzpics
Deepak Chahar (2/18) and Player of the Match Matheesha Pathirana (3/15) played a central role in helping Chennai Super Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to a modest 139/8. Sportzpics
Ruturaj Gaikwad got Chennai Super Kings off to a fiery start in their chase of the 140-run target with a 16-ball 30. Sportzpics
Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla once again was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers with a haul of 2/25 from four overs. Sportzpics
All-rounder Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 26 off 18 balls to guide Chennai Super Kings to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics
