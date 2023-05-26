Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be wary of the threat that Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pose to their title ambitions and will have plans in place for both teams in their build-up to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Sunday.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

Current trophy-holders GT and and five-time champions MI square off in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday to decide which team will face four-time winners CSK in the summit clash two days from now.

CSK earlier reached a record-extending 10th IPL final after beating GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1.

Read | MS Dhoni has shown how to win big matches, says Sourav Ganguly

For CSK legend and current bowling coach Dwayne Bravo however, there’s one team in particular that would make him nervous as far as Chennai’s title hopes are concerned. Speaking to Star Sports, the former West Indies all-rounder revealed he was “scared” of the prospect of Mumbai Indians coming face to face with Chennai Super Kings for a fourth time in an IPL final.

“No, I am scared of Mumbai (laughs). We don’t see it like that…. Yeah, I mean, honestly, my personal feeling, I don’t want Mumbai. My friend Pollard knows that.

“We are looking forward to whoever we are going to face. I think we have got it,” Bravo, who played three seasons for MI before moving to CSK, told the official broadcaster recently.

MI have a 3-1 lead over CSK as far as IPL finals go. Chennai had won the first encounter in 2010 at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium against a Sachin Tendulkar-led side that had Bravo in its ranks. Mumbai, however, would go on to win the next three finals against Chennai under Rohit’s leadership — in 2013, 2015 and 2019. While the first two victories came at Kolkata’ Eden Gardens, the 2019 title triumph took place in Hyderabad.

CSK, however, have had the wood over MI this season, having completed a league double over their arch-rivals although Rohit and Co have appeared a vastly-improved outfit since then.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.