Chennai Super Kings chased down the 135-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk with seven wickets and eight deliveries to spare.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Check out photos from the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Check out live streaming detail, weather report and head-to-head stats ahead of the CSK vs SRH match.
Chennai Super Kings managed to stave off a spirited challenge from Royal Challengers Bangalore after setting them a mammoth 227 to win to collect their third win of the season.