Here some Twitter reactions from the CSK vs RR game as MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a 17-ball 32.
Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by three runs in the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.
Chasing a target of 176, Chennai Super Kings were restricted to 172 for 6 as Sandeep Sharma nailed two perfect blockhole deliveries to keep Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls) under check. Ravichandran Ashwin was the best RR bowler on view with figures of 2/25.
Earlier, Jos Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a competitive 175 for 8 after batting first.
Buttler hit three sixes and a four in his knock while adding 77 for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls).
Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions.
Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) had the best figures for CSK while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also got two wickets apiece.
Twitterati were abuzz when MS Dhoni once again turned back the clock during his knock. Here are a few reactions:
MS Dhoni has 57 sixes & 49 fours from 282 balls in the 20th over in IPL.
The GOAT – Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/2I83F1s53M
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 12, 2023
Mahendra singh Dhoni is the best finisher in the world. Period. ♥️#CSKvsRR #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/B5sZ2m6eET
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 12, 2023
The master of a chase #MSDhoni
— NickyP (@nicholas_47) April 12, 2023
MS Dhoni – The freak 🔥#Dhonifanforever pic.twitter.com/mGso0UmXTX
— Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 12, 2023
MS Dhoni at 41 years of age is still bossing the Indian Premier League. He's the biggest superstar in Indian cricket 👏👏 #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/wTV6Jg0v1E
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) April 12, 2023
With inputs from PTI
