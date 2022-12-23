A prominent name in the Indian domestic circuit, Shreevats Goswami, has had a disappointing journey so far in the Indian Premier League and IPL Auctions.

He started off his journey in the inaugural 2008 season when Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him. He served the side for two seasons but failed to showcase his skill in the few opportunities he got. The right-handed batter subsequently joined Rajasthan Royals in the 2012 edition in which he played 11 games and managed to record just 69 runs.

In 2018, Goswami was transferred to Sunrisers Hyderabad and stayed with the side until the franchise released him ahead of the 2021 edition.

Referring to his exclusion from the player list for the IPL 2023 mini-auction, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter has now shared a cryptic post on his personal Twitter about the auction, underway at Kochi.

The cricketer uploaded a photograph of himself sitting on the rider seat of an auto rickshaw with two of his Mizoram teammates accompanying him in the back seat. Goswami captioned the picture, “Ok back to work after checking that my name is not in the auction list. No stress. Gotta keep my customers happy now. Book online for a ride?”

Since being shared on the internet, Goswami’s post has received more than 14,000 views. It has also garnered hundreds of likes on the microblogging site.

Ok back to work after checking that my name is not in the auction list . 🛺 no stress . Gotta keep my customers happy now 😂. Book online for a ride ? Thanks #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/041ZsI4qhe — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) December 23, 2022



Recently, Goswami decided to move on from Bengal and play for Mizoram in the upcoming domestic season. He last represented Bengal in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy and had not featured in any red-ball cricket for the team since March 2020.

In the comment section, a user suggested the cricketer “stay positive.”

Nice one… stay positive 👍👍 — Dr. Vimal Mohan (@Vimalsports) December 23, 2022



Another user wrote, “Keep working hard and force your way into the next auction.”

Chin up Champ.. 😍🔥

Keep working hard and force your way into next auction.. 🤞❤️ — Bharat (@BharatChopraa) December 23, 2022



An individual stated, “You are a champ bro. You made the entire nation proud. Your time will come. Keep working hard and keep believing.”

U ra champ bro…made the entire nation proud

Your time will come. Keep working hard ND keep believing.. — Ayush Mishra (@Egomaniac_ayush) December 23, 2022

Goswami rose to fame with his impressive glovework at the 2008 U-19 World Cup that India won under the leadership of Virat Kohli. He has scored 2,722 first-class runs during the course of his lengthy career. He also has 3,371 runs in List A, and his T20 numbers are just as remarkable.

In the shortest format, Goswami has recorded 2437 runs at an average of 26.78 in the 111 games.

