Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting on Wednesday revealed that the franchise aims to buy Australia’s all-rounder Cameron Green at the upcoming IPL 2023 auction and they have set aside a “fair bit of money” for the same.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is to be held in Kochi on December 23 and it is expected that many franchises will go after Green and place high bids for him because of his all-round abilities and the fact that the 23-year-old has plenty of cricket to offer at the highest level.

Moreover, being the pace-bowling all-rounder, who is always in demand, makes Green a hot property in the upcoming IPL auction and Delhi Capitals doesn’t want to let go of the opportunity to sign him as revealed by the Ponting during the first day of the opening Test between Australia and West Indies.

During an interaction with Australian coach Andrew McDonald, Ponting queried about how much it will cost for Delhi Capitals to sign Cameron Green while adding that they have freed a lot of their purse for the same.

“I am really interested to have an IPL conversation with you about Cam Green because I have freed up a fair bit of money at the Delhi Capitals this year,” Ponting told McDonald.

Notably, Delhi Capitals released four players and traded Shardul Thakur in exchange for Aman Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. They now have a total of INR 24.45 crores to spend in the auction.