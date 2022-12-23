Australian prodigy Cameron Green is all set to kick off his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with Mumbai Indians. The Ambani-owned franchise signed the young all-rounder for a whopping Rs 17.50 crore in the 2023 auction today in Kochi, making him the second-most expensive player of the cash-rich tournament. However, ahead of the auction day, Green was spotted grinding on his bowling skill in front of the watchful eyes of Andre Adams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A few hours before his life is believed to change forever, if the reports around his demand in the #IPLAuction come true, Cameron Green works on his bowling action at the MCG with Andre Adams, one of the best bowling coaches in the country #AusvSA pic.twitter.com/6rSuBMaNlt — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 23, 2022



Sports journalist Bharat Sundaresan dropped a clip of the practice session on his Twitter handle. In the short video, Green can be seen opening his arms and practising the seaming action while Adams, one of the top bowling coaches in the country, was accompanying him inside the net.

The caption of the post noted, “A few hours before his life is believed to change forever, if the reports around his demand in the IPL auction come true, Cameron Green works on his bowling action at the MCG with Andre Adams, one of the best bowling coaches in the country.”

Less than 5 hours before Cameron Green became the most expensive Australian to be bought in an #IPLAuction & A$ 3.15 million richer, he was working for nearly 20 minutes on getting into best positions to be able to leave the ball. Cricket you crazy sport #AusvSA #IPL — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 23, 2022



The right-arm medium pacer spent nearly 20 minutes at the MCG. He especially worked on the best position to release a delivery, as revealed by Sundaresan in another tweet. He wrote, “He (Green) was working for nearly 20 minutes on getting into the best positions to be able to leave the ball.”

Green, a fresh face in the 20-over format, is quite familiar with franchise cricket, thanks to his association with Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League. He entered the IPL 2023 auction with a base price of just Rs 2 crore. After a fiery battle between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, the value went past Rs 7 crore in no time. Then, Delhi Capitals joined them pushing the bid further to Rs 10 crore. After Rajasthan left, MI and RCB were engaged for some time in the tug of war. Following the retirement of Kieron Pollard, Mumbai sought a first-team all-rounder. Thus, Akash Ambani went all out closing the deal for Rs 17.50 crore.

Green made his T20I debut in the Australian outfit earlier in April 2022 during the Pakistan tour in Lahore. He was also a part of Australia’s T20 World Cup side replacing Josh Inglis who suffered an injury prior to the competition. So far, Green has appeared in 8 T20Is and amassed a total of 139 runs at an impressive strike rate of 173.75. He has also got five wickets under his belt.

