Christmas has certainly arrived early for Ben Stokes. The England skipper, who led his team’s 3-0 Test series whitewash in Pakistan, has managed to join Chennai Super Kings. The England all-rounder has shared his first reaction after CSK won the bidding war in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction. The MS Dhoni-led squad broke the bank to bring in the star cricketer into the Yellow Army and paid Rs 16.25 crore for him. Stokes, who is one of the most expensive players in this edition’s auction, has shared his elation at joining CSK with his latest tweet. The 31-year-old England Test captain posted an image of the colour yellow, signifying his new IPL team jersey. The post was met with much enthusiasm with fans of the Yellow Army.

Some fans also speculated if CSK has brought in Stokes to be their new captain in future editions as he has become their most expensive player ever. Notably, it is being speculated that MS Dhoni could step down from captaincy after this season. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter had resigned from the post in the previous edition as well, but was brought back later.

Ben Stokes made his IPL debut in 2017 for Rising Pune Supergiants. Incidentally, he played with MS Dhoni in that edition of the cash-rich league. He was then part of the Rajasthan Royals and went on to play several match-winning knocks for them. In the Indian Premier League, Stokes has played 43 fixtures, scoring 912 runs at an average of 25.56. The 31-year-old also has 28 wickets to his name.

In the international arena, Stokes starred with the bat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final in Australia. The all-rounder remained unbeaten at 52 off 49 balls. He also picked up a wicket during the game. After that, he led the Three Lions to a resounding series win against Pakistan, where the team was playing its first Test series in 17 years.

Coming back to the IPL 2023 auction, Stokes’ teammate Sam Curran became the most expensive player in the league’s history after he was bought for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings.

