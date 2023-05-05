The Rajasthan Royals (RR) scored two impressive victories over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. First, the Royals stole an almost-lost game by three runs at the CSK’s home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium and then they registered a striking 32-run win over the MS Dhoni-led side. Although the second win was more dominating, it is the first odds-defying turnover which has earned the team real applause.

The CSK needed 21 off the last over to win the first match on 12 April. On the pitch were MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja and the onus to defend the match for RR was on pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Nervousness was quite apparent as Sandeep bowled two wides to open the over. He managed to pull off a precise yorker on the first ball, but it was followed by two back-to-back maximums by Dhoni. On the fourth delivery, Jadeja got on the strike with six needed in two balls. And then Sandeep got hold of his nerves to hit pin-point yorkers to concede only two singles to steal the show.

Now weeks after the nail-biting clash, RR spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared what he talked about with Sandeep before the last delivery. And surprisingly he advised the pacer to go in with the “riskiest” delivery.

“Sandeep Sharma bowled that last over to Dhoni and he smashed him for two sixes. When you are defending 20 runs and when a guy like Dhoni has smashed you for 2 sixes, the odds of you coming out on top of that battle from there are literally none,” Ashwin said.

“‘What’s the highest risk ball at this point’, I asked.” Sandeep replied, “Slower length ball.”

“I said, ‘You try bowling that to him now’.”

“At the end of the day, at that point in time, it is the riskiest ball that the batter won’t be expecting. Because he knows that the bowler is under immense pressure,” Ashwin added.

