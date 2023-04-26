Mumbai Indians (MI) should not utilise pacer Arjun Tendulkar in the death overs, believes former New Zealand cricketer Simon Duoll. The 23-year-old Arjun has had a mixed start to life in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with MI.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

While he picked up his first-ever IPL wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on 18 April, he ended up conceding as many as 48 rons from four overs against Punjab Kings in the next match, havig taken the wicket of opener Prabhsimran Singh.

And on Tuesday against Gujarat Titans (GT), Arjun finished his two overs with decent figures of 1/9.

Against SRH, Arjun was tasked with defending 20 runs from the final over. He did a pretty good job, even getting the wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim his first IPL wicket.

Arhun even conceded 31 runs in an over, in the 16th over of the PBKS innings. That allowed PBKS to score a total of 214/8, and MI eventually succumbed to the big-total chase pressure, losing by 13 runs.

“The last thing you want to do to a young man [Arjun Tendulkar] is throw him on the heap after one bad game because he has actually done a pretty good job,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

“I don’t think in all honesty, and I think Rohit Sharma knows he is not really a death bowler as of yet. He is not a guy they should be bowling in the last four or five. But he went to him to give him an opportunity and it cost them,” the 53-year-old added.

Doull elaborated on Arjun’s similarities with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

“I think he is more like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, who bowl two to three overs upfront where it swings a little bit, and then you forget about it. He is not experienced enough at the moment to be bowling at the back end of the innings,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.