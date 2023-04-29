The Indian Premier League welcomed another West Indian into its fold with Akeal Hosein making his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Hosein, who has represented the West Indies in 31 ODIs and 34 T20Is and has featured in a number of other T20 leagues, was one of two changes made by the Sunrisers with middle-order batter Abdul Samad also making his way back into the lineup for the clash at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Trinidadian left-arm spinner’s inclusion in the lineup comes after SRH spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. While Hosein took up the overseas slot vacated by left-arm seamer Marco Jansen, Sundar’s spot in the middle-order went to Samad.

All the best, @AHosein21 pic.twitter.com/Zo9FBsAxEw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 29, 2023

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, handed a debut to former Sunrisers opener Priyam Garg. The 22-year-old batter from Meerut, who led the India U-19 team to the final of the 2020 World Cup in South Africa, represented the ‘Orange Army’ for three seasons between 2020 and 2022 before making his debut for the David Warner-led side on Saturday.

The two sides had locked horns on Monday earlier this week, with Delhi successfully defending a target of 145 in a low-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. SRH and DC occupy the ninth and the 10th spots on the IPL 2023 points table at the moment with Delhi having the worst Net Run Rate of the league so far. The winner of this clash, however, will have the opportunity to leapfrog Mumbai Indians to the eighth spot depending on NRR.

