IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's over proves instrumental in RR's win against KKR; watch video

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned the course of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium on Monday after he scalped four wickets in one over including a hat-trick.

Chasing 218, the Knight Riders looked in control after putting up 178/4 in 16 overs with captain Shreyas Iyer still there at the crease on 85 runs and with him was Venkatesh Iyer on 6 runs.

But what unfolded next was brilliance from Chahal. He removed Iyer on the very first delivery of the 17th over as the batter came down the track. RR wicket-keeper Sanju Samson did the rest to send Venkatesh packing.

The leggie was now on a hat-trick as he had picked up the wicket of Nitish Rana on the final ball of his previous over and it was Sheldon Jackson who was facing Chahal now.

Jackson somehow managed to save the hat-trick with an inside edge on to the pads. The right-hander then got off the mark on the next ball after he played one off the pads towards the on side for a single.

Chahal now had Shreyas on strike. He bowled this third ball flatter and outside the line of off stump which was called a wide by the umpire.

The leg-spinner bowled a fuller delivery around the leg stump channel that Iyer wanted to work across the line but completely missed his stroke and the ball hit his pads and was given out by the on field umpire after a loud appeal from the RR players.

The KKR skipper took the review but it didn’t really help as the DRS showed that the ball was going on to hit the stumps. Chahal had scalped the prized wicket of Shreyas who was looking in great touch. He was out for 85 off 51 which included four maximums and seven fours.

Shivam Mavi was the next man in and Chahal straight away bowled a tossed up delivery to the right-hander outside off stump. Mavi swung his bat but couldn’t time his stroke and gave a catch to Riyan Parag stationed at long on.

Chahal once again had two-in-two and was on a hat-trick with Pat Cummins on strike. The Australian had played a phenomenal knock against the Mumbai Indians earlier in the competition and the KKR team would have expected the right-hander to show a repeat telecast of the same.

But Chahal had some other plans. He bowled a perfect leg spin delivery, turning away from the right-hander. Cummins tried to push it towards cover region but only got an outside edge and Samson completed a good catch behind the stumps.

Chahal completed his hat-trick and a five-wicket haul with Cummins’ dismissal.

KKR were reduced to 180/8 in the 17th over. Later, Umesh Yadav scored some quick runs as he moved to 21 off 9 but couldn’t take his team over the finishing line as Kolkata were eventually bundled out for 210 in 19.4 overs and lost by 7 runs.

