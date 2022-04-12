IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal tops purple cap list as spinners make headway in second week

The first two weeks of the IPL have been superb and the new teams with new compositions have made their presence felt. At the same time, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – the two sides that have been most successful over the years - have struggled to get going this year and have no wins at their disposal so far.

While the first week saw fast bowlers dominating proceedings, spinners have slowly come into their own this week. Rajasthan Royals won an absolute thriller in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants and now top the points table. In 4 matches so far, the Sanju Samson-led side has won 3 matches and with 6 points they have overtaken Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rajasthan Royals look like the most-settled and powerful unit and their auction strategy has come together perfectly. Their batting order, led by Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, is consistent and their bowling is well-rounded with the likes of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

At the end of the week, Yuzvendra Chahal has shown his worth and after 4 matches, he leads the purple cap list with 11 wickets. He has taken wickets at an average of 9.45 and with an economy rate of 6.50. In the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, he was the star bowler and picked up 4 wickets to turn the match in his side’s favour.

His captain Sanju Samson called him India’s best leg-spinner in recent times after his stellar performance. "Chahal is someone who can be given the ball anytime from overs 1-20. He's the greatest leg spinner, if I can say, that India's seen in the present. Thought why not use him more at the end when the pressure is more," the wicket-keeper batter said.

Chahal is followed by Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav – two bowlers who have picked up 10 wickets each. Umesh has made a brilliant start to this campaign, while Kuldeep Yadav has bounced back to make a statement this season.

