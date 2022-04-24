The stars have not been aligning for Virat Kohli of late. The cloudy spell that started with Kohli stepping down as India captain across all formats, is yet to recede as Kohli has not been able to shell out a worthy performance this season of IPL barring a couple of 40-plus scores.

In his eight matches for RCB this season, he has only scored 199 runs. Apart from his much-debated form, what had Twitter abuzz was his golden duck last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he lost his wicket to Marco Jansen. This was the second golden duck on the trot for a clearly struggling Kohli.

After his first golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants, Ravi Shastri had not minced his words and said, “Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him.”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen echoed Shastri’s views.

“The guy has had so much to deal with, from marriage to baby to media scrutiny and all on his personal life. He is the biggest star on show. Virat Kohli needs to say, 'Cricket boots, for six months, I will see you later.' Turn off social media, go and get re-energised,” said the English batting legend in the show.

All hell broke lose on social media when Kohli bagged his second golden duck last night.

Let's see how Twitter reacted:

Kevin Pietersen said it was just a matter of time before Kohli delivered again.

You want a fact? Every single great of our game has been through what Virat is going through. Want another fact? They all get through it and deliver on the big stage again… — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 23, 2022

Harsha Bhogle too rued the turn of fate.

The games that life plays with the mightiest. #Virat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 23, 2022

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin too was of the opinion that Kohli needs a break.

Virat Kohli deserves a much needed break from some matches. A little rest should rejuvenate him. — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 23, 2022

Some could not believe a second golden duck by Kohli was even possible.

Seriously what happened with Virat Kohli?. This is most shocking things at the moment right now. This is so painful to see, Kohli got out two consecutive golden duck. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 23, 2022

Here's a video of the dismissal. Most fans were heartbroken as they prayed for Kohli's return to form.

Form is Temporary!

CLASS is Permanent!

Unbelievable Heartbreaking 2 Matches 2 Golden Duck

Back To Form As Soon Possible King Kohli @imVkohli#ViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ouoRLUqWp2 — Jagadish Yadav (Appu Fan) (@Skyofpower007) April 23, 2022

Fans tried to find meaning and closure after Kohli walked back.

It's not Virat's golden duck that has me sad, but his reaction after that failure. Heartbreaking. #RCBvSRH — Joe (@josephradhik) April 23, 2022

A person on Twitter hailed him a king after his wicket and showered words of consolation.

