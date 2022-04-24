Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: 'You are the King', Twitter comes out in Virat Kohli's support after consecutive golden duck dismissals

IPL 2022: 'You are the King', Twitter comes out in Virat Kohli's support after consecutive golden duck dismissals

The stars have not been aligning for Virat Kohli of late. The cloudy spell that started with Kohli stepping down as India captain across all formats, is yet to recede as Kohli has not been able to shell out a worthy performance this season of IPL barring a couple of 40-plus scores.

In his eight matches for RCB this season, he has only scored 199 runs. Apart from his much-debated form, what had Twitter abuzz was his golden duck last night against Sunrisers Hyderabad where he lost his wicket to Marco Jansen. This was the second golden duck on the trot for a clearly struggling Kohli.

After his first golden duck against Lucknow Super Giants, Ravi Shastri had not minced his words and said, “Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him.”

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen echoed Shastri’s views.

“The guy has had so much to deal with, from marriage to baby to media scrutiny and all on his personal life. He is the biggest star on show. Virat Kohli needs to say, 'Cricket boots, for six months, I will see you later.' Turn off social media, go and get re-energised,” said the English batting legend in the show.

All hell broke lose on social media when Kohli bagged his second golden duck last night.

Let's see how Twitter reacted:

Kevin Pietersen said it was just a matter of time before Kohli delivered again.

Harsha Bhogle too rued the turn of fate.

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin too was of the opinion that Kohli needs a break.

Some could not believe a second golden duck by Kohli was even possible.

Here's a video of the dismissal. Most fans were heartbroken as they prayed for Kohli's return to form.

Fans tried to find meaning and closure after Kohli walked back.

A person on Twitter hailed him a king after his wicket and showered words of consolation.

