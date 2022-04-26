Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Will stand with him during lows', Twitterati backs Virat Kohli despite batting failure against RR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 26th, 2022
  • 23:41:47 IST

Virat Kohli still seems to be struggling to get going and hitting the big shots for RCB.

Virat Kohli, who was promoted to the top in Anuj Rawat's absence, was dismissed for only 9 runs in the second over of the second innings by Prasidh Krishna. Earlier, Kohli had registered two golden ducks in the last two games against LSG and SRH, respectively.

Faf du Plessis said during the toss that he wanted Kohli to open so that the latter could play freely. However, Kohli fell prey to a short ball, as he tried to play a pull shot. The ball grazed the bottom edge of the bat and popped up in the air only to be caught by Riyan Parag.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

A fan said he would support Kohli through all the highs and lows.

Another fan had a similar thing to say.

A fan was expressed their deep concern and sadness at their mentor's continuing bad form.

More or less everyone was all-praise for the out-of-form 'King', looking forward to his comeback.

